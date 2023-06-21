Hélvio Neves Guerra was invited to explain why he said that congressmen are “driven by lobbying”

The director of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), Hélvio Neves Guerra, will participate this Wednesday (June 21, 2023) in a joint session of the Chamber’s Financial Inspection and Control and Mines and Energy commissions. The collegiate invited Guerra to explain the reason for saying that congressmen are “powered by lobby”. The statement would have been made during an event promoted by the Energy Channelon March 29.

At the time, he allegedly said: “We know that what is in Congress, possibly the deputy who presented the PDL, or the deputies who presented the PDL, possibly know nothing about the electricity sector. But they were driven by a lobby and we know who the lobby is.” the director would have said, in reference to the PDL (Legislative Decree Project) 365 of 2022.

The text in question suspended a series of resolutions approved by Aneel in June 2022, such as the destabilization of tariffs for the use of transmission for power generators connected to the National Interconnected System and the change in the calculation of tariffs for the use of transmission for generators and consumers. .

