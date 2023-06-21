NVIDIA has announced the launch of a plugins For Unreal Engine 5.2 which allows you to add DLSS 3 with great ease to games. Nick Penwarden, Vice President of Engineering at Epic Games, said: “NVIDIA DLSS 3 introduces some very impressive frame generation technology and the Unreal Engine 5.2 plugin will offer developers a great choice to increase the quality and the performance of their games”. So now we can expect more games to come using Nvidia’s upscaling technology, available on RTX 40-series cards.

Among the latest games to receive DLSS support; in this case of the second iteration, Forever Skies and Trepang2 stand out. “In the meantime, before the official release, Steam players can play a DLSS 2 powered demo of Warhaven until June 26, featuring 6 soldiers, 4 Immortals, 4 maps and 2 modes. When Warhaven officially launches, in fall, performance can be accelerated to even higher levels with NVIDIA DLSS 3 and system latency can be reduced with NVIDIA Reflex.”

Let’s see other games with DLSS available from today: