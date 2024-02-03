Grand Anse Beach in Grenada, the lush Caribbean island nation located in the West Indies in the Caribbean Sea at the southern tip of the Grenadines chain. This beach is one of the most attractive sites for visitors and tourists in this country located within the Antilles, which consists of the island of Grenada itself and two small islands, Round and Carriacou, and some other small islands of Martinique located to the north of the main island and are sometimes considered part of it. The island of Grenada itself is located less than 150 kilometers north of the coast of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. The total area of ​​Grenada is 350 square kilometers, while its population is about 111 thousand people. Grenada is celebrating the 50th anniversary of achieving national independence after centuries of French and British rule, as it declared its independence on February 7, 1974, and became a member of the Commonwealth. Five years after its independence, it witnessed a bloody coup that brought about Marxist-Leninist rule that lasted until 1983, when the United States invaded the island and restored its representative parliamentary system. Over the centuries, changes and transformations, Grenada has remained a paradise of volcanic hills and ideal undiscovered bays for many tourists and those searching for the beauty and bounty of nature in the Caribbean world!

(Image from the New York Times service)