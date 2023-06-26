The movie of ‘Flash‘ was one of the most anticipated for this year 2023, however, after the various scandals in which the protagonist was involved, ezra millerhis popularity fell and now he becomes one of the worst premieres what have you had DC Comics at the cinema.

In accordance with Box Office Reportan account specializing in movie box offices around the world, the film ‘Flash‘ barely grossed $9.7 million worldwide on the day of its premiere, an amount that is well below the estimate.

‘Flash‘ It is presented as one of the failures of 2023 with just 9.7 million, an amount that remains below the collection it had the live action of ‘The Little Mermaid’one of the most controversial films so far this year.

Which movie grossed more The Flash or The Little Mermaid?

Despite the differences between the films, ‘The Little Mermaid’ ousted ‘The Flash’ with 10.3 million dollars at box offices around the world on the day it was released, while its rival only stayed at 9.7, that is, a difference of about 600 thousand dollars, approximately.

Live action of ‘The Little Mermaid’ shattered ‘The Flash’ with its theatrical release

It was a surprise to everyone that one of the most hated movies of 2023 has “shattered” one of the most anticipated, but that’s how it was and it is expected that ‘The Flash’ will continue to lose popularity, unlike ‘The Little Mermaid’ that later After many saw it, it became very popular on the big screen.

