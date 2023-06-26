Al-Sheikh said in a press conference, on Sunday, that the Kingdom is keen to serve Muslims from all countries of the world through the facilities it provides, including airports, roads, and services, in a way that makes it easier for pilgrims to perform their rituals comfortably and easily.
The Minister of Islamic Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s keenness on moderation and moderation, and away from extremist ideology and the owners of strife that destroy peoples and countries.
With regard to the work of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Al-Sheikh referred to 3 tracks:
- Equipping timetables, mosques and the holy sites with more than 1,000 mosques.
- The activities of the General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness in Hajj, and it aims to provide 32 million awareness services in more than 40 languages.
- Program of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for Hajj, Umrah and visit, where it was approved this year to host 1,300 pilgrims from 90 countries, and 1,000 pilgrims from Palestine.
Ministry’s achievements in numbers
- More than 7,200 national cadres, male and female, have been assigned to serve the pilgrims.
- This year, the ministry completed the construction of 75 mosques and mosques in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, at a cost of a quarter of a billion riyals.
- The Ministry furnished half a million meters of luxurious carpets for all mosques in the holy sites and timings.
- Assigning 1,300 preachers to work around the clock during the Hajj season, to implement more than 200,000 preachers during the season.
- Equipping 200 communication lines linked to a control center linking the center with preachers, to receive pilgrims’ calls.
- The Ministry distributes millions of copies of the Qur’an as a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to every pilgrim, in addition to translating the words of the Holy Qur’an into more than 76 international languages.
- As for the awareness aspect, the e-library service, which offers more than 1,000 scientific and extension materials in more than 40 international languages, was provided this year.
