Al-Sheikh said in a press conference, on Sunday, that the Kingdom is keen to serve Muslims from all countries of the world through the facilities it provides, including airports, roads, and services, in a way that makes it easier for pilgrims to perform their rituals comfortably and easily.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s keenness on moderation and moderation, and away from extremist ideology and the owners of strife that destroy peoples and countries.

With regard to the work of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Al-Sheikh referred to 3 tracks:

Equipping timetables, mosques and the holy sites with more than 1,000 mosques.

The activities of the General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness in Hajj, and it aims to provide 32 million awareness services in more than 40 languages.

Program of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for Hajj, Umrah and visit, where it was approved this year to host 1,300 pilgrims from 90 countries, and 1,000 pilgrims from Palestine.

Ministry’s achievements in numbers