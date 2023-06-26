He live action of ‘The little Mermaid‘ ended up dividing opinions among fans of the original version of 1989. So much was the disdain towards the film that many assured that it would be a complete failure, but two months after its premiere, it surprises by exceeding half a million dollars in collection.

The movie starring halle bailey exceeded 500 million dollars in earnings worldwide and managed to surpass the success of its animated version, the 1989 Disney classic that has grossed $211 million.

In a matter of weeks, the live action puts the animated film aside taking inflation into account, causing not everyone to be very happy with the result, since most did not like that the character underwent such drastic changes in his appearance.

When does the live action of The Little Mermaid premiere on Disney +?

Months go by and ‘The Little Mermaid’ continues to generate profits in the cinema, however, its release from the billboard will be shortly. Subsequently Disney+ will welcome it to its catalog, a moment that could make a difference, since it is expected that a large number of users will see it and make it the most viewed title on the streaming platform.

Although there is no set release date, it is rumored that ‘The Little Mermaid’ may arrive at Disney + next August 30ththat is, within two months, but confirmation is still needed from the franchise to excite their fans.

