Alonso, congratulations to Verstappen and Hamilton

Fernando Alonsomax Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton: there is little doubt that these were the best drivers in terms of performance at the start of 2023. Eleven world titles and a very well set table for the 12th laurel, a supersonic car and two others in rapid growth, talent beyond measure: these are the ingredients which the trio used to cook up for the start of the season.

Then, of course, Verstappen took the stage in six out of eight races, but it’s also thanks to Red Bull and the demerit of his rivals. If and when the latter arrive at the bar set by Red Bull we will be able to witness memorable duels. Maybe rusticani, like in 2021; most of the time correct, as Alonso himself thinks.

Alonso’s words

“I really like these battles and these podiums. There is a lot of respect between usand there’s also a lot of talent on the track when you’re battling Max and Lewis: you know you can’t afford any mistakesotherwise they will take advantage of it“said the Spaniard in Montreal. “If you want to beat them, you have to fight on the 10th to close the gap“.

“There is a very intense, correct and respectful battle between us: even when I had the chance to pass Lewis with the DRS, I knew I could trust him“, he continued. “Maybe he defended hard but within limits. Even at the start of the Grand Prix it was the same: when you start from the front with these guys, you know there’s a sense of awareness and respect that sometimes isn’t there with other riders“.