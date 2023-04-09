Mourinho recalled the discussion between the Croatian and the playmaker ten years ago. But the former Atalanta striker is not new to similar gestures

Marko Livaja is not one for half measures. He’s not the type that if he has to tell you something he goes around the bush. And José Mourinho also remembered why. Context. Antonio Cassano slips during a live show with Bobo TV and says that Special One doesn’t care about coaching. “Whether he leads Real or Sanmartinese it’s the same. He talks, he only makes films and hasn’t given an identity”. Arrow. One of the many in the Bari area. Allegri, Immobile, Haaland, Inzaghi. Everyone ended up in the crosshairs, even José, who answered him after Turin-Rome.

The fact — “Cassano played for Roma, Inter and Real: in Madrid he is remembered for his jacket, he won a Super Cup with Roma without playing, he didn’t even win the Lombardy cup at Inter. Antonio, you are 40 years old and I’m 60, but sometimes the Marko Livajas come and then it’s hard…”. That is to say? José refers to an alleged quarrel in training between the Bari-born and the Croatian. Year 2012-13, Stramaccioni on the bench and Cassano with the 99. After raining compliments and the famous “Strama bene bene”, Antonio begins to see the field less and less, especially in the Europa League. Stramaccioni already has the team in mind for next year, a younger and more dynamic Inter with several talents from the first team. One of these is Marko Livaja, a Croatian from Split, a fast pointer with a good technique who won the Next Gen as a protagonist. Strama dotes on him and sets aside Antonio, who argues with the coach in March. Pushing, strong phrases, insults. A show. That year, however, there would also have been a heated discussion with Livaja, in which – Mou suggests – the attacker from Bari would have had the worst. The Special One coached Real, but football is a drafty world. See also Matías Orjuela, the recognized ace of karts

With Radovanovic — Haughty, rebellious, arrogant, allergic to every rule. Livaja is someone who watches, passes and scores, without caring about anyone. After touring Europe he returned to Split to score again. In November he also played the World Cup with Croatia, snatching third place. He made peace with himself on the threshold of thirty years and after about ten passed to self-destruct, only then putting the pieces back together. In 2012 he scored four goals in the Europa League and hit a one-meter post against Genoa. Strama gives him confidence, he drinks Coca Cola all the time and gets a rebuke a day. After Inter comes Atalanta: about thirty games, six goals and a hail of problems. In January, he missed a couple of training sessions due to a virus, but someone caught him at a restaurant with his family and controversy broke out. In the following months he quarrels with Colantuono, punches Radovanovic after an argument in the match and calls the Italians “bastards” on Facebook after a match against Verona. “Some fans called me ‘gypsy’ and threatened my family, so I said stop. I had it with four people. I’m someone who puts his face into it.” Even too much. See also Home sweet home: Milan wins for the third time in a row at the Forum, this time Panathinaikos is knocked out

