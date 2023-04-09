Jointly launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the project will focus on key problems of basic disciplines, as well as research needs in key fields of science and technology, such as drug development. , genetic research and biological breeding.

The project will further strengthen the system layout and overall orientation, so as to promote the deep integration of AI and science and technology research, promote the opening and convergence of resources, and enhance innovation capabilities, in line with the Ministry.

Under the project, the ministry will promote the innovation of Artificial Intelligence models and algorithms for scientific problems, develop a series of platforms for research fields, and accelerate the construction of a national open innovation platform for the new generation of public computing power of AI.

The project also commits to bringing together interdisciplinary research and development teams, promoting the establishment of an innovation consortium, and building international academic exchange platforms to offer solutions to common human scientific challenges, including cancer treatment and the climate crisis.

With agency information Xinhua