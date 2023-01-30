Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow, the activities of the eighth session of the Used Book Festival, organized by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, will start from 1 to 4 February 2023 in Palm Garden, on the banks of Khalid Lake in Sharjah, with the distinguished participation of public benefit associations, government and private agencies and schools, universities and diplomatic missions. , and the institutions and groups of society, and its individuals.

On this occasion, Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, called on everyone to visit the festival, purchase valuable books, and establish private libraries, at very symbolic prices, stressing that the main goal of the festival is not only financial revenues that will always be allocated for the benefit of people with disabilities. Rather, the cognitive, cultural and social impact that it enhances in the hearts of volunteers and the public.

She said: The city’s sustainability in organizing the Al-Warraqeen Festival for Used Books follows the example and application of the Sharjah cultural approach that was established and established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. With the aim of upholding culture, encouraging reading, and facilitating the acquisition of books.

She pointed out that the organization of the eighth session of the festival coincided with the “Year of Sustainability” in the United Arab Emirates, where the city attaches great importance to sustainability and its principles in all its services and activities. On this importance in approach and culture.

She added: One of the goals of the Al-Warraqin Used Book Festival is to consolidate the concept of sustainability in reading specifically and in other fields in general among the visitors of the festival to make life more cultured, healthy and easy, as unsustainable consumption and climate change are still among the biggest challenges facing humanity, and thus adopting the idea of ​​sustainability as a method A life, whether by accustoming the individual to continue reading and acquiring books, and accustoming the community to donating books for the benefit of others.

And she added: Thus, we achieve sustainability by preserving the habit of reading and acquiring books from different age groups and acquiring knowledge and diverse culture, in addition to the great benefit towards preserving the environment, as the circulation and recycling of books reduces the consumption of papers, which results in the least amount of waste possible, in addition to Encourage sharing reading with friends and family.

The head of the city highly appreciated the efforts of volunteers from various schools, universities, centers and public benefit associations, which were done to the fullest extent in preparation for the festival. In the success of the festival since its inception in 2006, and its sustainability.

And about this sustainability, the head of the city adds: Since 2020, the city has responded to requests from the community so that the “Warraqin Used Book Festival” is sustainable due to its great success, and accordingly the city decided to organize the “Warraqin Market for Used Books” on the first Saturday of every month in continuation For the cultural and cognitive role it plays towards people with disabilities and society.

She said: The festival provides an opportunity for voluntary participation during all stages of collecting books, sorting processes, forming shift committees, supervising sales and communicating with the public, in addition to the valuable opportunity it provides for visitors of all ages and population groups to acquire books and acquire knowledge and culture.

Sheikha Jamila explained that the naming of “paperworkers” is a revival of a heritage dating back to the Abbasid era when the profession of “paperworker” was copying, correcting and publishing books, in addition to what entails the copying process of binding, gilding and selling paper, pens and inks, meaning that paperworkers were doing what libraries and publishing houses do. And distribution in our modern era, from printing, distributing and selling paper and the necessary writing tools.

The head of the city thanked the city’s partners in organizing the festival: Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Islamic Bank, the main sponsors, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Fast Building Contracting Company, and the media sponsor, Ramal International Company. For Advertising and Site Global Company, and to all contributors and volunteers, whether individuals or institutions.