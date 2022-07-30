Television football weekend full of matches, some of which are already valid for trophies.

Saturday

The Community Shield stands out at 6 pm on Dazn and sees it take to the field at Wembley Liverpool and Manchester Cityat the microphone Riccardo Mancini.

Always on Dazn appointment with the friendlies Besiktas-Sampdoria (6 pm), Tottenham-Roma (8.15 pm) and Inter-Lyon (9 pm).

The German Super Cup stands out on Sky in the early evening Leipzig and Munichat 20.30 on Sky Sport Uno with commentary by Pietro Nicolodi.

The Belgian championship can be seen in our country on Eleven Sports: at 16 Bruges-Anderlecht.

On the German App One Football it is reported at 13 Livingston-Rangers for the Scottish championship.

Sunday

First evening on Sky Sport Uno for the French Super Cup: at 8 pm they face off Paris Saint Germain and Nantescommentary by Massimo Marianella.

Excellent ratings in the summer of SportItalia with the friendlies of the Milanese teams: at 6 pm Marseille-Milan, to the story Francesco Letizia with Danilo Daino to the technical commentary on channel 60 of digital terrestrial.

In the One Football program, Celtic-Aberdeen stands out for the Scottish championship at 5.30 pm.

Beyond Real Madrid-JuveDazn proposes at 19 the meeting between Galatasaray and Fiorentina.

On Raidue and Sky Sport Uno at 6 pm there is the final of the women’s football European Championships between England and Germany.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS