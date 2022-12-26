He could no longer walk and was actually found by chance by a sniffer dog: a 40-year-old man from the Freiburg region was rescued from the Black Forest in Germany on the day before Christmas after being missing for five days. He was injured and could no longer walk.

German media call it a ‘little Christmas miracle’ that the man survived. He went missing last Monday, after which a dozen rescuers went looking for him. In vain for days, until Saturday one of the sniffer dogs caught on a track.

The mountain rangers of the Black Forest share the special story on social media. "We are very happy that we were able to find and rescue the man on Christmas Eve. This means our teams have been able to successfully complete the third complex search and rescue operation in this region since Tuesday and are now looking forward to a hopefully peaceful and beautiful Christmas Day," said mountain rescue manager Nils Hodapp on Instagram.

How the man managed to survive all those days in the forest has not been disclosed. But he was still alive, and could be cared for by rescuers. They provided first aid on the ground, after which he was hoisted up by a helicopter. He took the man to the hospital in Freiburg.

More searches

This is the third rescue operation in the Black Forest in a week. For example, a 47-year-old hiker was rescued late at night last week after she fell off a cliff, the German newspaper knows Image. She had lost her belongings and could not call for help because her mobile phone was dead.