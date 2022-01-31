Aysha and Talha didn’t make it. The two children aged 8 and 7 attempted to escape the flames but were trapped in their home. Except, however, the two parents of the two brothers who died in the fire in Reggio Emilia, who were immediately rescued by the doctors and hospitalized for the first necessary treatment.

The two little brothers of 7 and 8 years they died following a fire that broke out in a house located in the Municipality of I factory, in the province of Reggio Emilia, in Emilia Romagna. The flames have covered a two-story house, giving no escape to the children.

Parents were save yourself by the fire brigade. And entrust the medical staff for the first necessary care. Rescuers have unfortunately found the bodies by now devoid of life of the two children, who according to the rescuers also tried to escape, but without success.

Nargis Parteen sounded the alarm on Saturday evening at around 8pm 22, screaming that her children were stuck inside. The firefighters from Guastalla and Luzzara arrived immediately, but for Aysha and Talha, eight and seven year old brothers there was nothing to do.

Children are dead burned in the fire that broke out in their home after an explosion, perhaps due to the malfunction of a radiator that filled the rooms with gas. The little ones were on the first floor, they couldn’t escape.

Source Pixabay

Brothers who died in the fire in Reggio Emilia, the community is in mourning

Talha’s charred body was found on the landing. The flames hit him as he tried to escape. While the sister’s body was found under the bed, in a last attempt to shelter from the flames that were everywhere.

Mohamed Arshad’s family is well known in the country since they arrived from Pakistan. They are well-liked and loved by everyone and the children went to school in the village. They had become the grandchildren of a childless elderly couple who lived next to them.