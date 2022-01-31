Rolls-Royce does not stop its growth on the market. In 2021, which has just ended, the British brand has collected 5,586 registrations: it is a record in the 117-year history of the company, never before has the company recorded these numbers on an annual basis. And while Rolls-Royce’s sales and therefore popularity increase on the one hand, on the other average age decreases of those who, convinced by the luxury of the British company, decide to buy one of its cars: in the USA, for example, the average age of customers has dropped to 43 years.

“At Goodwood, in the cathedral immersed in the West Sussex countryside that BMW built in honor of the brand, the Rolls-Royce managers know their customers well, ever since going to the factory to choose their ‘own’ car was a tradition. of large families – we read in Repubblica on newsstands this morning – But times change and the classic Rolls customer is little more than a dying fringe. Who pushes is a new generation of rich, much younger enthusiasts; because a Phantom or another of the 5 models in the range is par excellence the car of the ‘arrived’ characters and whoever arrives first wants to show it immediately, with all the symbols of success, including the car ”. According to Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the CEO of Rolls-Royce, these numbers are also justified by the pandemic: in fact, Covid would have pushed its customers to spend immediately and more to enjoy life, even taking off some further whim with money ‘unspent’ on other activities. Hence the growth recorded by Rolls-Royce.

A figure that perfectly matches the new enrichment trend of the population: the newspaper cites a research by Spectrem Group, according to which while in the range of those who earn from 1 to 25 million dollars a year the average age is 62, the rich group with over 25 million dollars is younger, 48 on average. “In Rolls-Royce, for these younger customers it has been developed the specific strategy of the ‘special series’, which at these levels are called ‘collective personalization’, whose names are a whole program. Kriptos, Kengo Kuma, Dream, In Pebble Paradiso, Urban Sanctuary – concludes the newspaper – They are even more special Rolls designed by artists, architects, influential personalities and representatives of luxury in the age of social media “.