The second season of “Bridgerton”, the drama inspired by the novels of Julia Quinn, reached the platform of Netflix last March 25. This new installment brings us a new love story starring Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone-Ashley).

In a new interview with Deadline, Ashley, 27, confirmed that she will return for the third season. What exactly was she saying?

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange” 2, presale in Peru: when and where to buy tickets?

Poster for the second season of Bridgerton. Photo: Netflix

The British actress who plays Olivia Hanan in the series “Sex education” told Deadline: “ We will be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started . We’ve got the amazing Jess Brownell taking the lead as showrunner on Season 3.”

“In Season 2, there was a lot of back-and-forth between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family and then they met towards the end. I think it’s all just beginning,” she added. In addition, he noted that in the future “he would like to see Kate let loose a little more and play more.”

Simone Ashley, star of the second season of “The Bridgertons”. Photo: Netflix

“She is in charge of the house now and she has to wear big boots. I think she can do it. I want to keep that sweetness and vulnerability for Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony. I am excited that she has a home and a family”, were the words of the interpreter.

What is the second season of “Bridgerton” about?

The second installment ofBridgerton” is based on the book “The Viscount Who Loved Me”, the second part of the saga of texts written by Julia Quinn. This time, the story will focus on the firstborn of the family, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

The young man is part of a love triangle that involves Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley), the Sharma sisters who arrive from India. But when Anthony begins courting the first of them, the second discovers the true nature of her intentions.