Literature | Kari Väänänen had to drink booze for three weeks because he had to look hungover in the film – The actor’s recollections only include “a little more Lapland”

In his decades-long career, Kari Väänänen has acted in theatre, films and TV series, and directed all three.

Actor Kari Väänänen has put his life and career between the covers of a book. In an interview with HS, he tells what he thinks in 2022 about, for example, an actor’s work, alcohol, those in power in the art industry and the environment.

Kari Väänänen, 69, are those actors whose name and face are probably familiar to almost all Finns.

Probably best for middle-aged and older people – Väänäse became one of Finland’s leading actors in the early 1980s – but he hasn’t stopped acting to this day, even though the pace has slowed down from the fast years.