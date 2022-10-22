Markos Joel Vásquez Minaya, better known in the industry as DJ Dangersaid he is very proud of what he has achieved in recent years in his professional career, even more so when he was recently chosen as the opening act for the two concerts that Daddy Yankee gave in Lima, on October 18 and 19.

On the other hand, he took the opportunity to support the Peruvian public from the criticism he receives on networks, since apparently they would not have sung the songs of “Cangri”.

Daddy Yankee in Peru. Photo: Andean

DJ Danger defends the Peruvian public

DJ Peligro spoke exclusively with The Republic and denied that the attendees were not active during the presentation of Daddy Yankee. “The times that I have gone to Mexico and Chile, I have noticed the support of the fans towards the artists, I can say that I received a lot of love from the public in the stadium (National) “, he pointed.

DJ Danger

Likewise, he indicated that the videos circulating on social networks do not really show how the show was experienced on both dates and that he did see people enjoying themselves.

“ The audience was at full throttle. People watch videos on networks and assume that they were not singing, what happens is that not all cell phones are the same, there are some that have a type of microphone that silences when there is a lot of ambient noise. I, who have been there, can say that people were chanting, “she clarified.

DJ Danger

DJ Peligro thanked being invited to the Daddy Yankee concert

After the official communication of the event, in which it is announced that DJ Danger would be the opening act for Daddy Yankee’s concerts in Lima, the artist spoke on social networks and thanked the team for trusting his talent as a musician.

“I do not have enough words to express my happiness, but I will start by thanking God for allowing me to continue taking my art to big stages. Thank you, my people, for your good vibes, those who follow my career and appreciate my talent. And thanks to the Daddy Yankee team,” he wrote on his Instagram account.