Exhibition of ‘seny’. TO laportawho is a type of intuitions, seemed good to him to remain in a discreet background after the 0-4 of the Classic. Due to his personality, it should not be easy to contain himself (he appeared only a week later in two interviews with Mundo Deportivo and El Periodico), but his discretion was a seny detail in every way. For the eternal rival, who always has an exemplary behavior in the Bernabeu and that you were sir with the minute of silence for the former president Raymond Carrasco, who had died the same Sunday at the age of 98. He did not even send that video aimed at partners that has become the norm in recent months. In addition, Laporta was not seen in any of the images that the club provided after the victory. The glory those days must go to the players and he has that intuition to know how the changing rooms breathe. In addition, it came from a controversial episode in January, when the club broadcast that video in which a Laporta was seen on fire despite having lost a Classic. An amazing image that found the replica of Frankie de Jong. “I was sorry that it was said that we were proud. When you lose, you have to be disappointed.”

The collective brilliance. So Laporta at the Bernabéu, at least in terms of public exposure, was left in a photo on the pitch with his managers to immortalize the moment. He was up to the task and got on to something else. The internal message that the president has transmitted to his players is that, no matter how difficult it is, you have to go for it The league and, of course, stimulate the fans with a title, the Europe Leaguewhich would allow him to see this very summer in the European Super Cup if he is entitled to return to the heights of the Champions. It has been an emotional week at Barça, which has been six years since the dismissal of Cruyff and has made another humanitarian wink with the passage of UNICEF to UNHCR. Meanwhile, and in the background, another debate has also been opened in the club. If this Barça that is moving in the right direction has to put the icing on the cake with a megastar (Haland, Salahthe last Lewandowski) or it’s time for a team. The image of eleven players working piecework, without privileges, and displaying good football, has hooked the fans, who identify with humility and the collective feeling of Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi or Ferran. The vedettismo of the time of the trident finished very badly and perhaps it is time for another model. But Xavi He’s still crazy about convincing Haaland… He’s got something on his mind.