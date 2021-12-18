The big machine of L’Isola dei Famosi has been at work for months to prepare a new crackling edition of what has always been one of the most followed reality shows on TV. In the past few hours, the confirmation of two other important names who will be part of the cast has arrived, who is it?

According to the latest news circulated in the past few hours, once again at the helm of The Island of the Famous there will be the former letter Ilary Blasi; to accompany her in this new reality adventure we will also find Massimiliano Rosolino, the latter directly from Cayos Cochinos as a correspondent like last year.

Isola dei Famose: Ilary Blasi in charge

To take stock of the situation regarding the work in progress for the next edition of The Island Of The Famous, which will begin in a few months, it was Gabriele Parpiglia, during a speech at Casa Chi. The reporter said it was Ilary Blasi that Massimiliano Rosolino they have already made agreements with the production of the reality show, the first as a presenter in the studio while the second as sent directly by Palapa.

All the rest of the cast would still be defined, it is certain that the news in addition to the competitors will also concern the opinion makers: Tommaso Zorzi, Elettra Lamborghini and Iva Zanicchi in fact, they should no longer fill the role assigned to them in the previous edition of the program.

The candidates on the list for the cast

Nothing to do for Ambra Angiolini: yes, it seems the Italian showgirl was the favorite to fill the role of competitor, strongly desired by the same Ilary Blasi.



Alessia Fabiani, ex letter as the same Ilaryinstead, it would be ready to leave for Honduras even if still restrained at the thought of leaving small children at home without their mothers; what will he decide?

Another possible competitor could be Gianmarco Onestini became famous in the small screen after his participation in the Big Brother Nip; the young man, who came out of the most spied on house in Italy, continued his television experience in Spain where he became very famous.

As a columnist the production would be thinking instead Amanda Lear but its cachet would be literally stellar, therefore this hypothesis does not necessarily materialize; anyway, we just have to wait to find out if these are just rumors or not.