His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Saturday, congratulated Mohammed bin Sulayem for winning the presidency of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

His Highness wrote in a tweet through his official account on Twitter: “We congratulate Brother Mohammed bin Sulayem for winning the presidency of the FIA. The people of the Emirates are strengthening their presence and active presence in all global forums, which embodies the world’s confidence in national competencies and their ability to lead various international organizations.