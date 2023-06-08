The renowned Austrian-born American photojournalist Lisl Steiner, who captured John F. Kennedy, Pelé, Louis Armstrong and many other great figures of the 20th century with her camera, died at the age of 95 due to complications from an infection, they confirmed to EFE his relatives.

Steiner died this Wednesday at a hospital in the Pound Ridge area, the New York town where she had lived for years in a house that a friend gave her.

Born in Austria on November 19, 1927, Lisl Steiner and her family immigrated to Argentina in 1938, fleeing from the Nazis.

In the southern country, he received art classes and became involved with the Madi avant-garde movement, while becoming interested in cinema.

He came to work in the production of more than 50 documentaries in Argentina from 1945 to 1953, but his great passion until the end of his days was photography.

His first published photograph appeared in Time and Life magazines when he was 30 years old and it was a snapshot of Argentine President Pedro Eugenio Aramburu fishing in Patagonia.

After working for various Argentine and Brazilian media, in 1960 she moved to New York where she worked as a freelance photographer for Time, Life, Newsweek and various international magazines, newspapers and agencies.Steiner became known for photographs such as the one she took of the boots of the Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in 1957, before he came to power, or those of the funeral of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy.

In the 50s, 60s and 70s he portrayed other leading figures.

In the 50s, 60s and 70s, he portrayed other leading figures such as Pablo Casals, Carmen Amaya, Gyula Kosice, Pablo Neruda, Louis Armstrong, Pelé, Pablo Picasso, Jorge Luis Borges, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Henri Cartier-Bresson and Andy Warhol.

In 2022, she was the main figure of the international photography festival of the Spanish city of Alicante (PhotoAlicante), where she exhibited for the first time a selection of her photographs from “Niños de las Américas”, a project that crossed her career as a photographer and documentary filmmaker. from 1959 to the 70s.

With the title of “The Intuitive Lense of Lisl Steiner” (The intuitive lens of Lisl Steiner)” he presented at the Museum of the University of Alicante (MUA) more than 40 photographs that show the situation of childhood in the countries of the American continent , along with another 30 of other themes and times.

During the last 20 years of his life, Steiner devoted part of his time to giving lectures to young photography students at a university school in his native country.

Steiner developed a prolific photographic work under very free precepts. “I was attracted to the idea of ​​the Spanish painter Juan Gris, who once said that the greatest freedom is in improvisation,” he said in a quote from the catalog of the exhibition in Alicante.

