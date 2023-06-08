In the Zaporozhye direction, a battle is going on between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Russian troops. This was announced on June 8 by a source of Izvestia.

As the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov clarified, the tank group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive in the Orekhovsky section of the Zaporozhye direction – between Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka.

He noted the high intensity of the battle. Ukrainian militants continuously fire from tanks and artillery at the positions of Russian forces.

“In response, our gunners and aviation of the Aerospace Forces are working wholeheartedly against the Nazis,” Rogov wrote in his Telegram channel.

On the eve of the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, at a briefing said that the Russian army repelled eight attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The ministry noted that the Ukrainian troops did not achieve the goals of the offensive and suffered significant losses in the Yuzhno-Donets direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

