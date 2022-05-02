USA.- Lisa Vegaknown as The Urban Poet, He has left his followers speechless by letting himself be seen in a bathing suit posing from the beach and making it clear why they have crowned her as the Queen of Instagram, because her beauty has no comparison and her charisma has made her one of the favorites of social networks.

The vedette, singer, writer, producer and actress again caused a furor among his admirers after publishing through his Instagram profile a photograph in which it is seen very flirtatious from the beachsporting a passion red outfit that has aroused passions.

From the beautiful and paradisiacal beaches of Miami, Florida, in the United States, Lis posed in a red swimsuit that made it clear that she is a goddessreceiving the best comments from his followers, who do not miss any of his movements.

The 44-year-old artist looked completely beautiful and was filled with complimentsbecause she shows herself very beautiful and with a body of envy, which she has managed to maintain thanks to the fact that she is a very disciplined woman with exercise and also committed to diets and leading a healthy lifestyle, which, without a doubt, has borne fruit.

Despite the fact that Lis Vega has resorted to different aesthetic procedures to show off an impact physique, she has also had to commit to maintaining it, which she has achieved. She recently shocked everyone by revealing that she would not stop going under the knife, no matter what the public says and thinks about it.

The Cuban has been told on different occasions that she should stop with the surgeries, because she could end up like Lyn May, who has been criticized a lot for her appearance. Despite her comments, the artist prefers to do what makes her happy and assured that she will continue to do what she wants with her body.

“I am in that great moment of my life where I say, I don’t care what they think and what they think of me, I just want to be at peace with myself, I don’t belong to any society, or anywhere, or anyone just to my soul,” he said recently.

