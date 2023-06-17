Omnia 360 brokered agreements with the Ministry of Health and Secom worth BRL 8.5 million

The company Omnia 360created by Arthur Lira Filho, 23 years old, son of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), negotiated advertising agreements with Secom (Secretary of Social Communication) and with the Ministries of Health and Education, in addition to public banks Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal.

According to a report by Folha de S. Paulo published on Friday (June 16, 2023), media outlets OPL Digital and the RZK Digitalrepresented by Lira’s son’s company, received payments to distribute campaigns from government agencies and financial institutions.

Data obtained by the newspaper via LAI (Access to Information Law) indicate that OPL Digital and RZK Digital received the following amounts:

Ministry of Health : around BRL 6.5 million;

: around BRL 6.5 million; If with : around BRL 2 million, BRL 1.42 million for OPL and BRL 594 thousand for RZK. Of the payments made, R$ 1.59 million was transferred from 2021 to 2022 during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Another BRL 428,000 were sent in 2023, during the president’s management Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT);

: around BRL 2 million, BRL 1.42 million for OPL and BRL 594 thousand for RZK. Of the payments made, R$ 1.59 million was transferred from 2021 to 2022 during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Another BRL 428,000 were sent in 2023, during the president’s management Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT); Ministry of Education: BRL 114 thousand to OPL Digital alone.

Omnia 360 receives a portion of payments made. OPL told the newspaper that Arthur Filho’s company received 15% of the net amounts traded with government agencies.“standard percentage for all our representatives in Brazil”.

Caixa and Banco do Brasil stated that they do not detail the amounts paid to vehicles hired by advertising agencies to produce and distribute media campaigns. However, public banks publish a list of companies involved in these types of businesses.

According to Folha de S. Paulo, OPL and RZK appear on the list of deals closed last year. To the newspaper, Caixa stated that it held 16 meetings with representatives of Omnia “accompanied by those responsible for the dissemination vehicles” in 2021 and 2022. According to the financial institution, there are no records of access in 2023.

Banco do Brasil said that it routinely receives media outlets and that “the same practice happened with Omnia”. The institution did not say how many appointments were made with Lira Filho’s company.

MEETINGS WITH GOVERNMENT BODIES

In addition to Arthur Lira’s son, the owner of the Omnia 360 is Maria Cavalcante, 25, daughter of Luciano Cavalcante, Lira’s former adviser who was the target of a PF (Federal Police) operation in Alagoas.

The operation targeted a group suspected of fraud in bids for robotics kits in schools and money laundering. On June 5, Calvacante stepped down as the PP’s leader in the Chamber of Deputies.

Advertising Ana Magalhães is also a partner of the company. According to Folha de S. Paulo, Maria Cavalcante and Ana Magalhães had meetings with Secom at least twice in 2021. Another meeting was held in 2022.

Luciano Cavalcante’s daughter also made 4 visits to the Ministry of Social Development in 2021. Data provided through LAI show that she was registered in the body’s system as a representative of the “digital upgrade” in 3 hits. On another occasion, she was identified as a representative of the “Omnis360”. The ministry did not say whether Omnia customers received advertising dollars.

WHAT COMPANIES SAY

Ask for Folha de S. Paulo about the negotiations, Omnia 360 stated that the commercial representation activity “consists precisely in promoting the represented products to the trade of its sector”.

“It is part of Omnia 360’s activities to hold meetings at advertising agencies and present news and technical details to advertisers. Something commonplace in public and private advertising market activities”the company said.

To the newspaper, OPL said that it is present in customer campaigns from different sectors. “It is natural that it is also present in public campaigns”he stated.

RZK was contacted but did not respond. In a note sent before the publication of another report about Omnia’s business with the Ministry of Health, published by Folha de S. Paulo on Thursday (15.jun.2023), the company said it follows the practice “common market” to work with commercial representatives in places where it does not have an office.

WHAT SAYS LIRA

A Folha de S. Paulo also asked Arthur Lira about the case. In a note, the president of the Chamber said that there was no “nothing wrong with the functional development of the company” of your son, “and much less my interference in their business activity”.

“This Folha wanting to make an association about an untrue political fact, in this case asking the Ministry of Health, with personal interests, is speculative, unreasonable, irresponsible and criminal. And this is how it will be treated in legal instances, if it is published with this focus”he stated.

Lira also said that “the conclusions made by Folha de S.Paulo are not journalism”.

“By the way, this is anti-journalism”he stated.