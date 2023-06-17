Canada.. Exceptional forest fires
Last week, as the fog began to clear in the northeastern United States, the wildfires in Canada that caused all that smoke continued to rage with no real end in sight. Wind currents are not expected to blow more smog across the border in the coming days, but cleaner air in the US does not mean conditions have changed much for firefighting in Canada. Light rain early next week may provide some relief to hundreds of firefighters struggling to control the flames, but it will not be enough to completely extinguish the fires. Meteorologists do not know for sure how long the current fires will continue to burn parts of Canada. Doug Gillam, a meteorologist and one of the directors of the weather center for the Canadian Weather Network, believes that “things will improve somewhat, but we are nowhere near enough rain to put out the fires.” And he points out that «once the fire gets out of control, it takes a lot of time to put it out». According to officials, there have recently been more than 420 active fires across Canada. In the Quebec region alone, the source of most of the smoke that blanketed swaths of the United States, there were 127 fires. More than half of the active fires are still out of control. And Quebec residents saw a drop in temperatures, after the heat and sunny weather led to large amounts of smoke rising during the first half of last week. On Friday, the weather conditions were still partly cloudy and cool, which contributed to reducing smoke and reducing the amount of fog that was released into the atmosphere. And while Gillam believes that “the atmosphere on the ground is not as severe or harsh as it was, but it is still frightening for those who live near the fires,” but he believes that “the effects are not widespread, as the smoke from the emission recedes.”
As most parts of Canada were bracing for smoke from the raging wildfires at the weekend, many residents in Toronto were considering stopping some outdoor activities until the weather cleared. Marcy Rose, 56, usually runs outdoors four days a week. And “Rose”, who lives in Toronto, and her partner in sports decided to exercise last Thursday in light of the bad air, but they realized too late that they should not have done so. Experts say the safety of outdoor exercise depends on various factors, including health, physical fitness, and age.
During the 4.5-mile run, Rose didn’t feel anything different from normal, but after reviewing the data on her Apple Watch later, she noticed that her heart rate was higher than normal and her pace was slower. She wasn’t sure if it was due to other factors and just wondered if the declining air quality had slowed her heart rate and increased her heart rate. And while some people did not notice any symptoms caused by the smoke, others did not feel well in recent days. Alexa Hecht, an ophthalmologist based in Toronto, says she has seen an increase in patients with irritated eyes since the wildfires began.
But plenty of construction workers and landscapers did their jobs in the fog. While air quality appears to be improving in some places, Canadian officials have warned that the country is expected to suffer its worst wildfire season in its history. More haze is expected in the country during the summer months and experts say this is only the beginning. Summers in Quebec are expected to be cooler than usual, according to meteorologists. Gillam says the slower temperatures may mean that wildfires do not spread as quickly and that they produce less smoke that does not escape into the atmosphere. But colder weather is not enough to put out the fires. Also, the weather conditions are drier than usual and expected in most of the areas where the fires are raging.
Gillam worries that the fires may continue to burn for a long time. Mark Robinson, a meteorologist with the Canadian Weather Network, is also worried that the early fire season — which usually begins in July and August — could lead to a major fire season in Canada overall. About 10.6 million acres have already burned in Canada this year, which is 15 times the ten-year average. The pattern that allowed the smoke to reach the coast, carried by northeastern winds, has already begun to recede and will return to its normal pattern of movement from west to east. This may not be the last time the eastern regions will be affected by the effects of the smoke, says Gillam. But it is unlikely to cause the same levels of bad air quality that have gripped the East Coast this week.
