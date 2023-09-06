The South American Qualifiers are the most complex in the world of soccer due to the enormous number of top-level teams that participate in it, but the new number of teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico (there will be 48 in total) makes this competition a little less complicated than in previous editions.
Now, Argentina begins its defense of the title obtained in Qatar 2022 with a duel against Ecuador at the Mâs Monumental stadium and in the run-up to this, Lionel Scaloni had a contact with the media and then we review the highlights of the press conference.
One of his first words is a demonstration about the mentality of the coaching staff and the players themselves who have the objective of continuing to achieve important things with the National Team when commenting: “The past is gone, it was very beautiful and historic but now we have to continue. We want to continue competing.” This is a clear sign that the group of players who became world champions in Qatar wants to continue writing golden pages in the history of Argentine soccer.
“The past is gone, it was very nice, it was historic. But now we have to continue. The Argentine’s DNA is to continue competing and in the line we were.”
– Lionel Scaloni – Coach of Argentina
Then he stressed the importance of wearing the light blue and white shirt for all the players who are part of this squad: “This shirt means constantly improving. We have a base that has been working with us for a long time”. He was also asked about the situation of the rivals and how they are going to take on the challenge of playing against the team that became world champion in 2022 and how Argentina is going to play to which he replied: “The team has shown variations and will continue to show them. I don’t know if they are going to play us differently because we are world champions. We always have to go out and try to win and be protagonists. When it’s time to dig in we have to do it, but always starring in the game. History indicates that you have to do that”.
Obviously, he was asked about the current situation of Lionel Messi and all his present related to his arrival, debut and adaptation to the new stage of his career with Inter Miami of the MLS to which he replied: “He is very well, I see him as everyone sees him, that he is content and happy. He found a place where they love him and, what I always say, is that he is happy on a soccer field beyond the country or the city wherever he is. He’s available to play and we’re happy to have him.” A clear sign that the best player in the world is enjoying his stay in soccer in the United States.
