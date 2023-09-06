Police unions believe that mayor Sharon Dijksma of Utrecht should review the permit for the Smeerboel festival. This is due to several reports in which the organization ‘promotes’ drug use among its visitors, according to addiction experts. The messages have since been removed, but local factions are still calling for a ‘firm conversation’. The ChristenUnie, together with VVD and CDA, will ask Dijksma oral questions.

