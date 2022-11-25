After the surprising and painful loss in the debut in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Saudi Arabia, Argentina will face Mexico with the aim of getting the three points and changing the image that the team left in the first match. On the day before the game, at the usual FIFA press conference, Lionel Scaloni was confident ahead of the match against the team led tactically by Gerardo Martino.
“The team’s way of playing is going to be similar. We are not going to change our way of playing because of what happened on Tuesday. We have to turn the page and think about what we are going to win against Mexico,” he declared at the beginning of the meeting with the media.
In addition, the coach of the albiceleste team commented that Lionel Messi “is fine” after yesterday there were rumors about a possible injury to the star of the last American champion and best player in the world.
On the other hand, the former footballer of the National Team was asked about the anniversary of the death of Diego Armando Maradona and the coach replied: “It is a very sad day for the whole world for Diego’s anniversary. We hope tomorrow to bring you joy if you are looking at us from heaven. It seems incredible that he is no longer there.”
He ended his meeting with the press by giving a positive message to all the fans of the Argentine National Team who were concerned after the match against Saudi Arabia, commenting that the team will not disappoint them and that they will always seek to leave the Albiceleste jersey at the top.
Prior to Lionel Scaloni’s statements, it was Lautaro Martínez who had contact with the media on behalf of the 26-player squad and the Inter player made it very clear that the team will seek revenge after the loss in the debut and that they will take this match against the Mexicans as a true final.
The Argentine National Team arrived at the Qatar 2022 World Cup as one of the candidates for the title and due to the defeat in the initial match, its campaign in the World Cup is at serious risk and it must add the three points if it wants to continue with the dream of being crowned as the best team in the world on December 18.
