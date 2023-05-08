Lionel Messi wins Laureus Award for best male athlete of 2022

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi.
He beat Rafael Nadal, Kylian Mbappé and Stephen Curry
The Argentinian Leo Messi won this Monday the Laureus Award as the best male athlete of 2022, ahead of names like Rafael Nadal, Kylian Mbappé and Stephen Curry, Driven by his performance with the Argentina team, which he led in achieving the Qatar World Cup 2022.
It is the second time that Messi, 35, has won a Laureus -considered an Oscar for Sport-, after the one he won in 2020, an award that he then shared with the British pilot of Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton.
The one from Rosario, who succeeds the Dutch pilot in the list of winners max verstappen, He went to the Pavillon Vendome in Paris with his wife, Antonella.
Messi receives this award as soon as he is reinstated to training at his club, the Paris Saint-Germainwho had sidelined him for a week for having skipped a training session on May 1st, when he embarked on Saudi Arabia for an advertising engagement.
EFE


