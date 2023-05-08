The Australian Michael Matthews (Team Jayco AlUla) won the third stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia which brought the caravan from Vasto to Melfi in Basilicata along 213 kilometres, initially flat and then moved in the final. The Canberra rider preceded, at the end of an exciting head-to-head, the Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) with another kangaroo Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) who won the third coin. For the 2010 Under 23 world champion this is the third partial victory in the pink race, obtained in very similar circumstances to the first, nine years ago in Montecassino, on a day that has remained in the memory for the fall of half a group on the asphalt, made slippery from the rain, at the entrance to the slope towards the abbey. Today this inconvenience which, unfortunately, often characterizes the southern fractions of the Giro has been repeated, fortunately without serious consequences.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) maintained the lead of the classification, also gaining 3” at the flying finish line in Rapolla where he preceded Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma). The world champion, thanks to the failure of Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), now leads the standings with a margin of 32″ over the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) with the revived Slovenian now third at 44″. To find the first Italian in the general classification, you have to go down to 12th place, occupied by the teammate of the leader, Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal Quick Step), with a distance of 1’26”. Slowly, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) climbs positions, now 15th at 1’31”.

Today’s stage was enlivened by the instantaneous attack of the Corratec Selle Italia Team duo made up of the Italian Alexander Konyshev and the Serbian Velijko Stojnic. By staging a sui generis version of the Baracchi Trophy, the couple gained almost seven minutes on the group in the first 25 kilometers, thus giving the son of the legendary Dimitri the fleeting joy of the virtual pink jersey. At this point, following a predictable script, the inexorable comeback of the peloton began which grabbed the fugitives 45 meters from the finish line at the foot of the first of the two climbs of the day, the Monticchio Bagni pass.

On this ascent, Team Jayco AlUla took control of the race in the person of the Italian champion, Filippo Zana. The tricolor jersey marked a lively rhythm that eliminated all the sprinters from the fight for the day’s success, as well as sending Ganna into a crisis. The French Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) was first on the summit, then rounding the next Valico La Croce with consequent conquest of the blue jersey of leader of the climbers. Almeida ended up on the ground, thank goodness without damage, and promptly returned to the group thanks to the help of his teammates. Trek Segafredo presented itself in numerical superiority in the final sprint in which, however, Matthews managed to anticipate Pedersen, then resisting the return of the world champion from Harrogate 2019, presumably anticipating the duel for the cyclamen jersey that will accompany us in the next three weeks.

With the fourth leg scheduled for tomorrow, things will start to get serious. The race will travel from Venosa to Lake Laceno along 175 kilometers characterized by the absolute lack of flat stretches. After 64 roller coasters it will descend to the 1,136 meters of Passo delle Crocelle, second category GPM, to then plunge down the Appia and, after the flying finish line of Muro Lucano, climb to the Monte Carruozzo pass with the same elevation and classification as the route previous: at this point there will be 65 kilometers to go. After a second descent, followed by a hilly section, the runners will reach Montella from which they will begin the climb towards the hill of the same name. The GPM, still second category, will be the prelude to the finish, after a gentle slope of 3,000 metres. Will Remco let go of the breakaway so as to lease the pink jersey? I may be wrong but I think not.