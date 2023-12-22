Luciana Fuster She returned to Peru after two months abroad and, after her arrival, she has not stopped working, as many want to have the winner of Miss Grand International as a guest so she can tell about her experience representing Peru. In addition, she set foot on national territory days before the wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez, daughter of the organizer of Miss Peru, the businesswoman Jessica Newton. For this reason, it was thought that the Peruvian model would be present at this celebration, but this did not happen. The beauty queen explained the reason for her absence.

Why didn't Luciana Fuster go to Deyvis and Cassandra's wedding?

Great surprise was generated by Luciana Fuster's statements about her presence at the wedding of the cumbia singer and Jessica Newton's daughter, since many thought that, like other former beauty queens, she would accompany the organizer of Miss Peru in this special moment for her family. However, Miss Grand 2023 revealed the reason why she did not attend the celebration.

Luciana Fuster is 24 years old. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Luciana Fuster See also “Passion of hawks 2″: how to watch the novel if I don't have Netflix?

“I won't be able to, I have a recording all day. I have all the things that have accumulated from other months, I have a recording of a commercial that is two days in a row“, he explained to a team from Rebeca Escribens' space.

Where will Luciana Fuster spend Christmas?

After her return to Peru, many wondered if the popular influencer Luciana Fuster She would spend Christmas with her boyfriend Patricio Parodi: everything indicates that they will enjoy several days. In addition, the member of 'This is war' revealed where they will spend the end of the year holidays.

“We will spend Christmas here calmly with the family in Lima and then we will enjoy a few days to celebrate New Year, our anniversary and Luciana's birthday. They are special dates”expressed 'Pato' Parodi to the cameras of 'America spectacles'.