The Argentinian striker Lionel Messi He returned to training this Monday with his team, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after the commotion caused by having traveled to Saudi Arabia for advertising commitments without permission from the club.

(You may be interested: Lionel Messi wins the Laureus Award for the best male athlete of 2022)

“Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning,” PSG published on his Twitter account, along with a photo of the Argentine on the pitch. This brief message could mean the end of the impasse that arose between Messi and the Parisian club due to his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, materialized in a suspension of which PSG did not give details but which implied the absence of the Rosario striker in the match. League match against Troyes this weekend.

Lionel Messi celebrates with PSG.

The “Flea” tried to calm things down on Friday by posting a message on his Instagram account -followed by almost 480 million-, in which he apologized for having skipped training on May 1, one day after the home defeat against Lorient (1-3).

Messi justified himself by claiming that the commitments to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination had been modified on other occasions and that this time he could not postpone it any longer.

In any case, the option of Messi renewing with PSG for one more season, until 2024, is still very complicated and everything suggests that he will be released from the banks of the Seine in a month.

Will he go to Arabia?

The ’10’ could go back to dressing as Barcelona

There is expectation and the option that Messi decides for Arabia is gaining strength, even above Barcelona.

The FIFA agent, Marco Kirdemir, already recounted the exorbitant offer that the Argentine received: 600 million dollars to play in the Al-Hilal.



“For Messi it is an important team. It is the team of the King of Saudi Arabia.”, said. He added that wearing the Al-Hilal jersey is also an addition to preparing for the 2030 World Cup.

“Money is not a problem. They also want to try to have the World Cup and for that it is important to bring important names to the league.” Among them would be a former teammate of Messi in Barcelona,

“Players like Busquets will accompany Messi in Arabia,” says the agent.



The Spanish program El Chiringuito also launched this information that has gone around the world. They add that Jordi Alba would also be a candidate to go to Arabia with Messi.

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news