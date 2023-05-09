System updates are common but they are even more so when big titles arrive and we already know that next week we will have in our hands The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so a new firmware update was to be expected to receive Link and his new adventure.

On this occasion there is only talk of general improvements to the stability of the system to improve the user experience, although there could be some added security factors after the leaks of Tears of the Kingdom and the measures you are taking Nintendo to counter the emulators.

Either way, update your console, this is version 16.0.3 and you can download it to your nintendoswitch.

Via: Nintendo