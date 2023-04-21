The future of Argentine Lionel Messi is up in the air for next season, the star has not renewed his contract with Paris Saint Germain and in recent weeks there has been talk of a possible return to Barcelona of Spain.

According to what he reports L’Equipethe renewal of the contract with the Parisians (it expires on June 30 of this year) has been complicated after the Qatar World Cup 2022 and it is not ruled out that he will be fired as a free agent of the psg.

Barcelona dreams of the return of its 10

Given the constant rumors that place ‘Lio’ outside the Princes Park, Barcelona would be very aware of the situation and dreams of signing the Argentine star that left the culé team in a turbulent way in the summer of 2021.

According to what is reported by sports daily from Barcelona, the azulgrana team would be speaking with the player’s environment to convince him to return to the team that saw him born in international football.

The Catalan newspaper pointed out that the great drawback for the return of Lionel Messi is the astronomical salary he receives at PSG, which would be more than 50 million euros per season.

The culés would try to convince the captain of the Argentine National Team with a salary of 13 million euros net per season, less than what he received 2 years ago in the Barça team, where he earned close to 100 million euros, adding bonuses, publicity and image rights.

The main problem for the return of Messi to Spain

Although convincing the Argentine star is one of the most difficult tasks for the directors of the Catalan team, if the ‘white smoke’ arrives with the ’10’, the biggest problem would be to register him in LaLiga in Spain, because he would not comply with the financial Fair Play .

“As in the League, hopefully Barcelona will make the necessary moves for Messi to enter. Hopefully I can do it. I am a Messi fan and I want him to play in our competition, but we are not going to change anything. Barcelona can make movements to be able to do it, they are quite a few and complicated, but they can do it, ”said Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga.

If they get the signing of Lionel Messi for next season, Barcelona would have to consider the departure of players like Jules Kounde, Frank Kessie or Raphina, revealed the sports daily.

