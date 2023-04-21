The clashes between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Deportivo Cruz Azul are usually very interesting and entertaining matches, over the years these teams have had great footballers that when it comes to measuring themselves there is usually a peculiar combination of players from great quality.
For that reason and on the occasion of their most recent commitment, we make a count of the best matches between these teams and in the following list we show them to you.
Barely in its second year in the First Division, the sky-blue team visited Guadalajara in the first round of the 1965-66 campaign, to inflict one of its worst defeats, winning 1-7. Chivas had just achieved their seventh league crown, but the cement workers didn’t care much and they tore it to pieces with a great performance from Jose Luis Guerrerowho gave them four goals, to which was added a brace from Fernando Bustos and a little more than Hilario Diaz.
The team from Guadalajara thrashed La Máquina at the Azteca Stadium with a good performance from ‘Yayo’ of the TowerIn the end, in that tournament the rojiblancos would be champions.
In the second leg final, the Flock had to lift the 1-2 of the first leg at the Azteca stadium and they were going to achieve it with a resounding 3-0. Chivas’ goals were converted by Fernando Quirarte and two of Yayo. In this way, the Guadalajara club achieved its ninth Mexican soccer title.
In the 2003 Clausura, both teams met in the playoffs to seek a ticket to the Liguilla and the Machine had won 4-1 in the first leg at Azul. At minute 12 of the return in Jalisco, they prevailed 1-0, 5-1 momentarily on aggregate with a goal from Palencia, which seemed to be the last nail in the chiverío’s coffin.
However, the people from Guadalajara began to make various mistakes and were taken advantage of by the sky-blues and in 49 minutes they changed history. discounted Joel Sanchez, Omar Bravo and jonny garciauntil at minute 61, Jair García made it 4-1 that midday, 5-5 overall, which gave Guadalajara a pass to the Fiesta Grande for their best position in the general table.
When it seemed that Cruz Azul had the series in the bag, Chivas arrived to snatch it away, with an unforgettable return.
The Sacred Flock was down 1-3 at 48′, but a great reaction through the goals converted by Ramon Morales and bofo bautista achieved a 4-3 comeback in Jalisco.
With a great performance by adolf bautista who scored a great goal from a pirouette above the frame of oscar perezgave the rojiblanco team the advantage over La Máquina in the first leg quarterfinals of the Apertura 2006.
In an atypical Matchday 1, Guadalajara and Cruz Azul offered a spectacular draw in the Clausura 2009. Chivas had gone ahead with two goals from Carlos Ochoa and it seemed that he would have dominated the game. But the cementers were not willing to give up and Jaime Lozano scored 2-1. Then, with an own goal from Patrick Araujo, the match was tied at two goals. La Máquina went ahead with a goal from Alejandro Velabut Amaury Ponce equalized the match 3-3.
La Máquina came to the duel against Guadalajara with the need for victory to gain access to the Liguilla and, thanks to a goal from Emanuel Villathe result for the cement growers was taking place.
However, to the misfortune of all the celestials, the Brazilian defender Edcarlos Conceicao he scored an own goal with his head near the end of the game that left them eliminated.
On the 15th date of the Apertura 2016 tournament, the La Noria team took the lead 0-1, but then the Flock came back 2-1, the Machine equalized 2-2, but finally the Flock was the one who won 3- 2 at compensation time.
In one of the most recent clashes on the last date of the Apertura 2022, the Machine got the three points at home by winning 2-1 with a goal in compensation.
