Within the framework of its 96th anniversary, Deportivo Cruz Azul returned to activities for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
After the elimination of the Clausura 2023, the players of the cement team received two weeks of vacation, while the board of directors and technical staff of the Machine began the restructuring of the squad for the next season.
The preseason planned by the celestial institution began on May 22 in La Noria, when all the players were reported, and later they will have beach work in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo from May 28 to June 10.
Subsequently, the team will continue its work in Mexico City to prepare for the matches of League Cup and friendly duels to start the Apertura 2023 in the month of July.
Through a statement, Liga MX reported that the Apertura 2023 tournament will begin on Friday, June 30 and will be interrupted after the first three dates by the League Cup.
The Machine will start its path in the League Cup on July 21 before the inter miami. The group stage will be played between July 21 and 31 with teams from Liga MX and MLS.
Meanwhile, for a few weeks the coach Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti began its meetings with the board of directors to define the casualties of the campus, among which are a fact, Jaiber Jiménez, José Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Jordan Silva, Ramiro Funes Mori, Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Carneiro.
The rest is under analysis, although other elements such as Jesus Corona, Rafael Baca, Ramiro Carrera and Ivan Morales they would be left out, at least these last three were not required at the start of the preseason.
