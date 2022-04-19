Lionel Messi is missing from Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the away game against Angers. The Argentine star player suffers from an inflammation of the left Achilles tendon, his club reports.

Paris Saint-Germain can grab the title in Angers, but is dependent on the result of Olympique Marseille. The number 2 in Ligue 1 is 15 points behind with six games to play.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino seizes the game in Angers to give a number of reserve players a chance. Due to (minor) injuries, the French defender Presnel Kimpembe, the Italian Marco Verratti, the German Julian Draxler and the Argentinian Leandro Paredes are also missing. Brazilian Neymar has been suspended.

PSG can capture the French title for the tenth time. Marseille, opponent of Feyenoord in the semifinals of the Conference League, will face Nantes at home.