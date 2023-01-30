Argentine star Lionel Messi paid tribute today to the memory of the fan creator of the stamp “Our Messi“, while having an emotional conversation with his wife Juliana during an interview at their home in Paris.
The journalist Andy Kusnetzoff, host of the program “Perros de la calle” and fortunate to be able to interview the world champion with the Argentine team, was contacted by the young woman to spread the story of Thomas, who took the stamps to the 2018 World Cup in Russia dreaming of meeting him, and unfortunately passed away in a motorcycle accident before the Copa América 2021 in Brazil.
Thomás lost his life in 2020 when she was pregnant, and their son Aureliano was born on July 11, 2021, one day after Messi’s coronation at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.
During the interview, Andy made a video call with Juliana to refresh the story and gave him the surprise of giving Messi the stamp that carries a prayer of the Our Father adapted to football language.
“It’s a pleasure to greet you, thank you for sending me the stamp. I’m sure Thomas saw me raise the cup from somewhere, like so many other dear people we lost and he wanted to see me champion”, the captain told the girl, excited by the situation.
“These things are incredible, I know that there are many people who do crazy things for me and the National Team. This shows that for Argentines, football is not just football, it means much more and we can help many people to give them a little joy”Messi concluded. Beautiful story, which made us all emotional.
