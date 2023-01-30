Doubt is more than ever legitimate. Looking at the amazing picture of George Piola a question arises: how much did the Mercedes engineers go overboard in taking the technical solutions on the W13 to extremes in order to have “zero-pod” sides?

According to Brackley’s expectations, the Silver Arrow was supposed to be a ground-effect car capable of giving a second to all the competition and, instead, at least at the beginning of the season, it was a car that paid Red Bull a second and Ferrari.

Mercedes W13: the evolution in zero pod bellies compared to the standard version of the Barcelona tests Photo by: George Piola

The data in the wind tunnel had fueled very strong expectations which were then extinguished on the track, where the aerodynamic load values ​​were never those read in the simulations. The technicians directed by Mike Elliott had to deal with porpoising, the lethal jumping that in wind tunnel work is difficult to identify due to the low speed of investigation allowed by the regulations (50 m/s, i.e. 180 km/h ).

The aerodynamic pumping, from which almost all the 2022 single-seaters suffered at the end of the straights where the highest maximum speeds were reached, hit the Mercedes in a more forceful way, also showing itself in certain corners. To limit the annoying jumping it was necessary to increase the minimum height from the ground, losing much of that aerodynamic load that had been found in the wind tunnel.

But it had seemed clear from the beginning of the development work of the W13 that the troubles did not derive only from porpoising: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell complained about the behavior of the silver arrow which was very changeable over the course of a race and, above all, it was very slow in the speed trap with maximum speeds always much lower than those of the Red Bul RB19.

Comparison of the rear wings of the Mercedes W13 Photo by: George Piola

To find that downforce that the bottom was unable to produce, Mercedes was forced to use a much more loaded rear wing than the competition, making the problem of straight-line speeds even more macroscopic. In the attempts in which they tried to reduce drag with less accident profiles, the lack of vertical thrust sent the tires into crisis more quickly.

In short, the W13 had turned out to be a real disaster, because the single-seater generated a strong drag regardless of the configuration of the wings. The evolution of the car had been blocked waiting to understand what made the behavior of the silver arrow so unstable.

Elliott’s aerodynamicists had followed a correct intuition: to try to keep the front wheel as far away as possible from the mouths of the radiators and, in particular, from the inlets of the Venturi channels, to prevent the turbulence generated by the very dirty slipstream from fouling the flows destined below the fund, making it inefficient.

In Brackley, then, they invented that airfoil which contained the upper anti-intrusion cone and which acted as a support for the rear-view mirror, thus allowing the belly to move back, even if the pilot was sitting in a more advanced cockpit than in Red Bull and Ferraris.

Mercedes W13: Radiators were packed into the chassis cradle, allowing for zero pod bellies Photo by: George Piola

Piola’s photograph shows us another aspect that has not been possible to see until now: the shape of the body in the rear part has been taken to an extreme in the tank area. Already on the 2019 W10 the chassis makers had created a side protrusion under which the radiators were housed.

The concept has evolved over time, but until 2021 Mercedes had the longest wheelbase in F1 (3,726 mm against the current 3,600 mm, limit imposed by the FIA): by shortening the car, the two side bulges had to be enlarged to contain the 110 kg of fuel, thus having more petrol in the “suspended” part to pack the radiating masses in the showy hollow of the chassis.

Detail of the chassis of the Mercedes W10 with the excavation in the tank area Photo by: George Piola

The idea, certainly very courageous, may have allowed the adoption of the zero-pod belly, but at the same time all that petrol stowed so high up suggests that for aero purposes something has been left in the distribution of the masses and in the definition of the car layout.

The doubt is that with the appearance of porpoising, the effect of jumping may have been accentuated by that strange distribution of weights, activating frequencies that exacerbated the phenomenon rather than dampening it.

Not only that, but one would also think that a certain instability of the W13 could have been generated by these bold design choices: the silver arrow, in fact, showed difficulties with an empty tank, while it was more stable with a full tank , as if it found the best balance only under certain conditions.

The Brackley technicians must be recognized for the ability to have managed to intervene on the 2022 car despite having strong constraints from the project choices. The modification to the rear suspension associated with the lightening of the car must have made it possible to find a more careful balance.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton celebrate the Mercedes one-two in the Brazilian GP Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

If we add to these interventions that since the Belgian GP Mercedes has benefited from the FIA ​​TD39 technical directive which also forced Red Bull and Ferrari to lift the surface off the asphalt, losing aerodynamic charge, it should come as no surprise if George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have brought home a splendid one-two in Brazil, taking advantage of the high altitude track of Interlagos which suited their car perfectly.

It’s possible, therefore, that the W14 could retain certain semblances of last year’s car, but we expect substantial changes in the car’s hardware which we will discover on February 15…