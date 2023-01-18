Lionel Messi continues to celebrate a month after winning the World Cup in Qatar

A month has already passed since the day Argentina got its third world championship. That December 18 is unforgettable for the South Americans and also for the protagonists of this feat that returned the world Cup to the continent, after 20 years.

Lionel Messithe undisputed hero of the ‘staggered‘, He shared a few words recalling that night in Qatar in which, at last, he was able to lift the most important trophy in football. Of the only ones that the ‘ten’.

As he is preparing his match against Saudi Arabian league figures, including Cristiano Ronaldothe “Flea” shared the following message on his Instagram.

“One of the most beautiful months in the world and I still can’t believe it. What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time that we ended up raising the Cup that we all wanted so much. Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautifulbut what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss. I miss my colleagues, the day to day with them, the mates, the talks, the training sessions, the bullshit we did“said the ‘ten’.

“How nice it was to see my family enjoy an unforgettable experience for everyone every day and how beautiful it was to go to the games and see the madness of the people on the field and in Argentina. Thank God for so much. Like I said, I knew you were going to give it to me. What I couldn’t imagine was after having achieved it and I wasn’t wrong, because I could never have imagined the madness of the people at the festivities. Well, it’s been a month since we’re… WORLD CHAMPIONS!!” (sic), added the world champion.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi won all possible European tournaments with Barcelona and also won the America Cup and the Finalissima against Italy.

