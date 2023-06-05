The father and representative of Lionel Messi, Jorge, assured this Monday that the Argentine star would like to return to Barcelonabut that there is still no decision made.

“I don’t know anything yet,” said Jorge Messi, persecuted by a cloud of journalists in a video reproduced by the Spanish media, when asked if he can return

Messi to Barcelona.

(The luxurious and expensive clothes of Clara Chía a year after the separation of Shakira and Piqué) (James Rodríguez arrives in Miami with a stunning model, who is she?)

everyone’s taste

“I would love” for him to return to Barça, he added when asked if he would like his son to return to the Catalan capital and he also answered with a brief “yes” and a half smile when asked if Barça is also the preferred option of the ‘ 10’.

Jorge Messi He recalled, however, that his son’s eventual return still “depends on a lot of things.”

The father of the Argentine star specified that he spoke with the Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, “but nothing concrete.”

Messi’s father and representative stated that there will be a decision soon, but “I don’t know what decision, I don’t know yet, we have to talk about lots of things.”

Messi played his last game with him on Saturday psg with whom his contract ends after two years defending the shirt of the French club. Barça have already shown their desire to have the Argentinian star again in statements by both president Laporta and coach Xavi Hernández, but are constrained by the club’s finances.

Photo: Theresa Suarez. efe

The Barça team is waiting for LaLiga to give the green light to its feasibility plan to be able to face new signings, which would have prevented Barça from already transferring an offer to Messi, according to the Spanish press.

MLS Inter Miami The American would have also shown interest in signing the ’10’, while sources close to the negotiation affirmed on Sunday that senior leaders of the Saudi club al hilal They traveled to Paris to close a mega contract with Messi.

The Saudi delegation plans to meet with the soccer player’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, with the aim of achieving the Argentine’s signature as soon as possible, these sources added.

(Germán Chaves: the details of the accident that claimed his life and that of his father)

AFP