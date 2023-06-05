Over the past few days, Antonella Elia decided to give an interview to the “Corriere della Sera”. During the long conversation, the famous showgirl let herself go to some unpublished statements regarding her private and sentimental life. Let’s find out together what she revealed in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Elia is one of TV personalities most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. Currently, the showgirl lives a love story with Peter Delle Piane. The two have been in a romantic relationship for many years. Despite the love and passion that surrounds them, the couple has never been married wedding.

To bring out more details she thought about the matter herself. In fact, on the occasion of ainterview released to the “Corriere della Sera” he publicly expressed his opinion decision not to marry her fiancé, despite the fact that he would have asked her twice:

I decided not. At the moment. We’ll see.

But why doesn’t Antonella Elia want to crown her dream of love? According to her statements, the reason of the refusal would be linked to the age difference. Therefore, on November 1, 2023, the woman will fulfill 60 years while Pietro Delle Piane has approx 10 years less than her:

I’ll be 70 in ten years, he’ll be 60, he’ll be in his prime… it makes me want to cry.

Antonella Elia’s career

During the conversation, Elijah also focused on hers career. In addition to the successes and failures she had during the training course, among her various anecdotes, the showgirl wanted to recall the audition with “Pupa Avanti”. These were hers words: