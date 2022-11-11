Call of Duty It is a most interesting franchise, because the more it has grown, interesting collaborations have been carried out with brands and personalities that may not be directly related. And now, it is confirmed out of nowhere that some award-winning footballers, including Lionel Messithey will have a participation in some games of the brand.

The others who will be as operators include Neymar Jr. and Paul Pogba to join Call of Duty: Mobile, Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 as operators. That means users will be able to run, stab, shoot, and throw grenades, among other actions with these public figures whose lives have been recognized as being the best in their field of expertise.

No release date has been given for these characters, but it is likely that they will arrive with the first season on Nov. 16. Whether they’ll be part of the game’s battle pass or some sort of DLC pack remains to be seen, but if it’s the latter, it’ll likely be quite expensive and may even be sold separately.

@paulpogba , @neymarjr , and Messi are preparing for a new kind of game.

Remember that the games are available in iOS Y Android for the part of the mobile title. As to MWII Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: It’s a bit strange these types of additions, but surely there will be people who are fascinated by the idea. Now all that remains is to wait for the arrival of this content in the games.