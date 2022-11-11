María José Campillo is from this week the new president of the Medical Union (Cesm) in the Region of Murcia. She assumes the position at a particularly convulsive moment in public health, due to the deterioration of the situation in Primary and in the regional hospitals. Her latest controversy is the creation of 061 units without a doctor. A family doctor with a long union history, Ella Campillo warns: there will be a strike “if solutions are not put in place.”

-Faced with the rejection that you have shown to the creation of three 061 units equipped with nurses but not doctors, the Ministry defends that it is not about eliminating teams with doctors, but rather a reinforcement.

-What it is about is the beginning of the end, they opt for the cheap. They put a doctor to coordinate [por teléfono] these three advanced life support nurses (SVAE) without even expanding the staff of the Emergency Coordination Center (CCU). We already know this model from other communities, and it has caused problems. Where does this measure come from, who have they counted on and in what plan is it included? Do we know where we’re going? Because this has come about overnight and we don’t even know what fit it has. Of course, it is not in the Urgencies and Emergencies Plan, which has not been modified in fifteen years.

NEW 061 TEAMS

–The SMS insists that these teams with only nurses will be used for support, and not to cover serious situations that require a doctor.

–The SVAE is an advanced life support. I mean, it’s supposed to go to serious situations. In these teams, the nurse travels and has the doctor on the phone. Many times the attention ends up taking half an hour, or more, because finally the doctor has to go. The Nursing diagnosis has nothing to do with the doctor; It is a very important job, but different. It cannot be expected that the doctor of the Emergency Coordination Center assumes responsibility without being able to assess the patient in person.

– They denounce that instead of creating these units, it is necessary to face the deficits suffered by the Urgencies and Emergencies Management. Which are?

-In Murcia we now have three SUAP (Primary Care Emergency services), when there should be four according to the population ratios. But, in addition, one of these three SUAP, that of La Flota, is actually half open: it does not work 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, Lorca has only one SUAP, and needs two. All of this is something that has been demanded for a long time, just like the update of the Urgencies and Emergencies Plan, which is fifteen years old. But when we ask there is no answer. ‘We don’t know’, they tell us. And, suddenly, they appear with the SVAE [las nuevas unidades del 061 sin médico].

-If we talk about deficits, we must also address the situation of Primary. In times of greatest saturation, patients suffer in many cases delays of two weeks for an appointment. In areas like Lorca, even three. This has led the medical coordinators of the health centers to stand up and demand improvements.

-In Primary we have not yet reached the quality standards, the goal of 1,250 health cards per family doctor. This is something that we want to undertake, but if we go, as always, to plans for three or four years… We have the problems now. In addition, when in his day there was talk of 1,250 cards per doctor, it was not thought that we would have to assume the patient quotas of colleagues who are on sick leave or go on vacation. The templates are not sized to cover incidents. Let’s add to this the increase in the portfolio of services, which is growing, as is logical. All this is making the delays longer, because the same thing happens as in the Emergency Coordination Center: the workload increases but not the templates.

REGIONAL HOSPITALS

-In Madrid and Cantabria strikes have already been called for the situation in Primary Care. Will the Region of Murcia join these demonstrations?

-If we are offered solutions, of course we do not rule out the strike. Possibly it will have to be done. It is something that we are already considering. The problem is not with the professionals, it is with the patients. We cannot have Primary Care with waiting times of 15 days or three weeks. We are no longer talking about the doctor charging more or less, that he is in better or worse condition; the patient is not being given an adequate service.

–When are you considering this possible strike? For this fall?

–In autumn or winter. It is something that we are already debating, due to the attitude that the regional government has today, with a Murcian Health Service intervened [por Hacienda], without any capacity for negotiation and, therefore, without the capacity for improvement or innovation. It seems that health is not the priority of the regional government, despite the fact that it is as it is. So possibly the only solution left to us is mobilization and, of course, calling a strike.

-The regional government announced some measures at the time. For example, the afternoon modules in Primary in order to reduce delays. What result has it given?

–How many times has the Caravaca ICU been budgeted? It is included year after year in the budgets, and then it is not known again. A year ago the afternoon modules were announced, as well as the creation of positions that are difficult to cover with a budget of two million. A year has passed and those millions have not been seen. The issue has not even been put on the table for negotiation. Possibly they will tell us again that yes, they are going to do it, but what we want at this point are facts. It does not seem that there is interest on the part of the regional government in solving the problems.

PRIMARY CARE

-The positions that are difficult to cover have begun to be created. But you reject the formula that the SMS has opted for: no economic incentives are offered, although more points are offered, and health centers or hospitals in peripheral areas are not declared difficult to cover, but specific places.

– What did Joe Biden respond when they said there were no truckers? ‘Pay them more’. The only thing they have achieved by going around and dizzying the partridge is that there are people who have left the hospitals, others who have been angry and some who have even left Murcia. There are people who have felt totally discriminated against. It makes no sense that a professional from Yecla or Caravaca is excluded from positive discrimination measures because he is already there, and they are applied [los incentivos] whoever comes from outside [a ocupar una plaza vacante]. But, in addition, the measure has not improved anything: when the SMS says that they have managed to cover 70% of the places, it means that 30% have been left uncovered. That is, the same as before.

-For the Ministry, all the problems we are talking about are due to the lack of professionals. Do you agree with that analysis or do you think there are other factors?

-We are the second country in the world in number of medical schools, so talking about a shortage of doctors makes no sense. The problem is that, apart from the fact that the number of graduates is greater than the number of MIR vacancies, we do nothing to retain people. Working conditions are not improved, we are no longer even talking about remuneration. Here you are working with an unsustainable overload, you don’t have time to care for the sick, and when you ask for some kind of improvement you come up against a huge wall.

–The regional and central governments pass the ball when it comes to addressing the deficit of MIR places. The Ministry blames the Ministry for not authorizing more places. What responsibility should each administration assume?

-We are currently negotiating the framework statute at the national level. It is a courageous reform, because since 2003 it has not been modified. One of the things that we have asked, together with Satse, is that there be more basic national regulations, because here everyone does what they want. Why aren’t more MIR places accredited in the Region, for example in Primary? Well, because the quotas are oversized. If I’m not doing my homework, if I don’t make it easier for the consultations to have conditions so that there can be training, how are they going to credit me with a place? And what do I do to solve that? Any.

-The shortage of doctors especially affects regional hospitals. Given this situation, the SMS has opted for shared contracts, so that the doctors spend part of the working day in a reference hospital in Murcia or Cartagena and the rest in the local one. This model does not convince you. Why?

-It’s a big mistake. What service can be built like this, what continuity do patients have if a different professional goes to the regional hospital every day? In the end, if the shared contracts continue, we are going to transform the regional ones into large outpatient clinics dependent on a hospital in Murcia. It is not the solution, that is going to produce a greater sanitary deterioration in that area. What we have to achieve is that there are people who want to work there, and that is achieved with incentives.

-We are witnessing a worrying increase in attacks on toilets. What do you think is the reason for this increase?

–There is one thing that is clear: if it takes fifteen days to see your family doctor and a year to see the traumatologist, and it turns out that your knee hurts, you are experiencing an exceptional situation, of bitterness. That does not justify at all that anyone is attacked, far from it. But health management is being so bad that the patient pays with whoever he has in front of him. Look at what is happening in Madrid: doctors are called lazy and beaten because they are on strike. There are people who tell you: ‘I’ve been fifteen days late because you don’t want to work.’ There are people convinced of that.

– Do speeches like that of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, blaming the doctors for the problems in the Emergency Room, add fuel to the fire of aggression?

-Indeed, what politicians are doing in Madrid is tremendous. We have gone from being the heroes of the pandemic, with applause, to being the bums who don’t want to work. But apart from the politicians adding fuel to the fire, none of them take responsibility for what is happening. Does someone assume the responsibility of not having more staff, or that the delays go for 15 days in Primary? Nope.