In this edition of Enlace Norteamerica, from Mexico City, we talk about the Day of the Dead, one of the most important celebrations for Mexicans, declared by UNESCO as Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In this program we visit Zapotitlán, a town originating from the Tláhuac mayor’s office, south of the capital, to learn about the process of creating the catrinas and monumental skulls; the elaboration of the traditional bread of the dead and the sowing fields of the cempasúchil flower.

