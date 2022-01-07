Home page world

Christian Kahrmann © Sabine Gudath / IMAGO

Christian Kahrmann (49), who became known as Benny Beimer in the series “Lindenstrasse”, is still struggling with the consequences of his corona infection.

Baierbrunn – Christian Kahrmann (49), who became known as Benny Beimer in the series “Lindenstrasse”, is still struggling with the consequences of his corona infection. The actor reported this to the magazine “Apotheken Umschau”. He is still suffering from long-covid symptoms that have only slowly improved, such as pain in legs and arms, in joints, as well as attacks of weakness and insomnia. A lot got a higher value for him today: “I saw how quickly it can be over, although I always felt strong and fit.” Christian Kahrmann was in an artificial coma for three weeks in March 2021.

Kahrmann could not say goodbye to his father, who had a corona infection and died during the same period. A short time later, his mother died of cancer. “I still feel pretty confused, the memories catch up with me. I’m trying to work through this trauma in therapy. “

He was shocked by the way people treated each other at the moment, especially on the Internet. “So much energy is wasted insulting yourself. The division in society is perhaps the very worst thing about the virus. ” (dpa)