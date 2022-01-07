During last December, Fortnite presented a series of problems that prevented access to the game for up to eight hours. Although this problem was resolved as soon as possible, the community was dissatisfied. Thus, Epic Games has decided to compensate all users with a special gift.

Through their official Twitter account, Epic Games revealed that those who logged in during Winterfest, They can get the Crescent Shroom pickaxe completely free of charge. All you need to do is enter Fortnite between January 7 and 10, and that’s it.

As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! pic.twitter.com/d2xiIDnyl2 – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 5, 2022

But nevertheless, If you did not enter the Winterfest event, you will not be able to receive this cosmetic item. Similarly, some fans have complained about this form of apology. The original drawback was quite long, and offering a spike doesn’t sound like the best of remedies.

Via: Epic Games