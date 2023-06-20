













Linda Hamilton will join the final season of Stranger Things

Throughout the saga of stranger things big stars joined as guests and it seems that delivery 5 (which will also be the last in the saga) will join the spectacular Linda Hamilton who has an iconic role in the saga of Terminator.

That’s right, his own Arnold Schwarzenegger was in charge of introducing her and the actress shared her great satisfaction at joining the cast of Stranger Things 5.

Nevertheless, Beyond knowing that it will be in the series, nothing else was revealed. We do not know if he will have an antagonistic role or if it will be a crucial role, nor for how long we can expect his participation throughout the installment.

Source: Netflix

However, the information is greatly appreciated, while we wait for the latest installment in the saga.

Remember that the final chapter of the fourth installment of stranger things It was a bit bittersweet. Vecna ​​emerged victorious after opening the portal between the Upside Down and Hawkins, we had losses and separations are expected. So, there is a dark picture but something hopeful.

Let’s see how things progress once the recording starts, let’s remember that the start of it was planned for August 2023, however, due to the protests in Hollywood, the resolution of which does not have a solution window, it is likely that stranger things 5 take time to get out

We recommend: Stranger Things will have its animated series and will remind you of the cartoons of the 80’s

Why was filming on Stranger Things 5 ​​delayed?

Hollywood has a writers strike and because of this, not only stranger thingsbut many other series have production stoppage.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.