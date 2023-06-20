Home page politics

Russia and its elite are undeterred by the EU sanctions and the war: They are enjoying an “exciting time” and their life of luxury.

Sochi – The Ukraine war has been raging for well over a year, causing a multitude of humanitarian emergencies. Whether it’s rocket attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, the destruction of hospitals, massacres like the one in Bucha or the recently destroyed Kakhovka Dam, the war in Ukraine is causing immeasurable suffering. Meanwhile, the Russian elite seems to be able to continue living in the lap of luxury.

Sanctions in the Ukraine war: investments in luxury goods are increasing

Well-heeled Russian citizens have just had a good time at an event called Gastreet. There, for five days, Russians could listen to businessmen talk, enjoy gourmet food and attend concerts. The whole thing took place on the Black Sea in the Olympic city of Sochi and cost the American publication Daily Beast reported $2,000 per ticket.

The USA and the European Union have imposed intensive sanctions on Russia and its allies because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. This applies to the country of Russia, as well as to people – especially those who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, there still seems to be an elite in Russia that continues to live in luxury for the moment. The luxury goods market in the country seems to be booming at the moment.

This applies, for example, to home ownership: “During the first year of the war, the real estate market experienced a 45 percent slump and prices fell accordingly. However, now the sanctioned can no longer invest in Europe and they come back and invest in luxury real estate – they simply have no other option,” Yana Madrykina, a posh real estate agent from Moscow, told Daily Beast.

Ukraine war: Russian elite is building a new Europe

Since you can no longer travel to Europe, the publication goes on to report, you are now building European flair in Russia. This includes, for example, new Italian restaurants in the middle of Moscow. “Many intellectuals and creatives feel terribly guilty about the war, but a great many members of the middle class and elite are enjoying an exciting time in Russia.” The circumstances are being used to “bring forth new local products,” says Olga Bychkova, a longtime political commentator from Russia.

Although there would be no more money from the sale of natural gas, oil money would flow into the country in large quantities. Among other things, because of business with Dubai, China and Brazil. “The Russian elite prefers not to change reality as long as they make tons of money,” Bychkova sums up. (LP)