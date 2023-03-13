This morning, during the technical meeting, Simone asked to put aside the disappointments of the championship for two days and to perform like any other in the Champions League

Simone Inzaghi still wants to fight and to experience an important season finale all together. Maybe with some unexpected satisfaction. He made it clear in this morning’s technical meeting, when he analyzed the defeat in La Spezia and above all Tuesday night’s match in the Champions League against Porto. The “hit” remedied at the Peak was strong, but it is part of the past. And above all, the Nerazzurri coach is not down, he is not resigned to losing the Inter bench. He knows the world of football and knows that it always offers another opportunity: for him and for him that opportunity will arrive in less than 48 hours. And if, as he asked in the locker room, the team that drew in Barcelona or defeated the Portuguese in the first leg takes the field, then even what remains of 2022-23 could take a different turn. See also Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United live, the Champions League live

THIS IS THE CHAMPIONS — Inzaghi had said a few words on Friday evening and yesterday he preferred to postpone the face-to-face with the team. Reason? After Bologna’s “non-performance” immediate intervention was needed, while this time there were mistakes in front of goal (too many) and a couple in the defensive phase, but Inter played, tried to win and failed due to a targeted. Yesterday, therefore, he directed training and, during one of the usual lunches at the Pinetina, he spoke with the management who gave him several notes in the light of the eight defeats in the championship. They would be too many if the season was over. With 12 days left on the calendar, that’s… a huge amount. On this aspect Marotta and Ausilio did not discount. Yet, however, like Inzaghi, they know that Tuesday night is played in the Champions League and not in Serie A. They expect an Inter with the bad face and the right mind seen in Europe against Barcelona and in the first act with Porto. Simone didn’t need to hear it: he thinks like them and he expects the same things. In fact, this was one of the key points in his speech today: the need to reset his head after Friday, to put the championship aside and think only of the Champions League, a competition in which the progress made so far has been important. He underlined that there is the possibility of winning the quarter-finals that Inter have been missing for 12 years and he feels that the finish line is within reach if the team will be the one seen so far … outside the national borders. See also Jorge el 'Patrón' Bermúdez: controversial comment on Juan Fernando Quintero

ALL GUILTY BUT UNITED — Inzaghi’s speech was under the banner of unity. Everyone is to blame for the eight knockouts in the league, but he remarked that, despite a disastrous journey away from home (5 defeats, 2 draws and 6 defeats), Inter are always second in the standings. He said it before the assist received from Sassuolo that he beat Roma, a result that naturally pleased him. Finishing not only in the top four, but behind tricolor Napoli, is what he wants, but he will think about it after the night of Dragao. Now everyone must be focused only on Porto. Everyone must fight and have the same spirit shown at San Siro against Conceição’s formation. La Spezia is far from Oporto. And the result on Tuesday evening will also have to be different from that of the Peak.

March 12 – 21:52

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #believes #loads #team #company #Porto #turn #season